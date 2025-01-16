First ‘Until Dawn’ Trailer Brings Horror Video Game to Blood-Splattered Life

The sun is nearly rising on “Until Dawn.”

The phenomenally popular 2015 horror video game is headed to the big screen, courtesy of “Lights Out” and “Annabelle: Creation” director David F. Sandberg, and you can watch the brand-new trailer below. Might want to keep the lights on, though.

In the film Ella Rubin plays a young woman named Clover whose sister (Maia Mitchell) has mysteriously disappeared. Wouldn’t you know it? This brings Clover and some friends to a mysterious house with an odd, hourglass-type device that will undoubtedly seal their fate. Michael Cimino, Ji-young Yoo, Odessa A’zion and Belmont Cameli also star, alongside Peter Stormare, who will reprise his role of Hill from the original videogame.

“The movie has the same tone and the same vibe but it expands upon the universe,” Sandberg said in a featurette released earlier this week. “One of the creative things the game did is that people make different choices and die in different ways. The movie has this mechanic where things start over and they get to try again. Every time they come back to life, it’s like they’re in a new horror genre. To survive, they have to make it until dawn.”

“Until Dawn” started as a videogame developed by Supermassive Games and published by Sony Computer Entertainment, for the Playstation 4. It was re-released for the Playstation 5 in anticipation game. Several subsequent games were released – “Until Dawn: Rush of Blood,” a non-canonical VR spin-off; “The Inpatient,” another VR game set sixty years before the original; and “The Quarry,” described as a “spiritual successor” to “Until Dawn” and utilizing similar horror movie trappings.

Sony will release the “Until Dawn” movie on April 25, 2025.