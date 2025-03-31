The Russo Brothers Tried to Revolutionize Streaming … What Went Wrong?

Joe and Anthony Russo, the Cleveland-born filmmakers who started off directing small-scale comedies and episodes of “Arrested Development” before being knighted by the Marvel Studios apparatus, have a long history of saying provocative stuff in interviews. Sometimes you get the sense that they truly believe what they’re saying (Anthony proclaimed that everything developed at their studio AGBO “has universe potential”), other times it comes off as something more cartoonishly antagonistic (like when Joe said “this idea that the theater is a sacred space is bulls–t”).

But in the lead-up to their latest, a $320 million sci-fi extravaganza for Netflix called “The Electric State,” they were oddly quiet.