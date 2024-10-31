Russo Brothers’ AGBO Appoints Dominic Hughes as Chief Scientific Officer to Guide Deployment of AI

AGBO has appointed Dominic Hughes, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer, the company’s partners, Anthony and Joe Russo, Donald Mustard, and Chris Brearton announced on Thursday.

In this newly created role, Dr. Hughes will partner with AGBO’s in-house storytelling and innovation teams to guide the development and deployment of AI technologies to enrich the creative process.

“The entertainment industry is evolving at breakneck speed, and we have never felt more energized by the possibilities,” AGBO Co-Chairs and Partners Anthony and Joe Russo, said in a statement. “At AGBO, we are relentlessly focused on a creative-led approach to technology and innovation. Working in tandem with our writers, directors, crew members, and technologists, Dr. Hughes will help us imagine new ways to empower artists to tell their boldest and most ambitious stories.”

“This is an exciting time to partner with creative visionaries to develop the next generation of filmmaking technology,” Dominic Hughes added. “AGBO’s longstanding approach of adopting and adapting technologically advanced filmmaking techniques positions them well for this era of discovery. I look forward to working with their broad array of creatives to develop artist-led AI-

enabled solutions that will help shape the future of storytelling.”

“AGBO’s in-house storytellers and creative partners are known for producing groundbreaking entertainment using cutting-edge technology. Having spent his career studying artificial intelligence and machine learning applications, Dr. Hughes adds valuable perspective and academic rigor to our exploratory approach to emerging tech and innovation,” AGBO Partner Chris Brearton added.

AGBO Chief Creative Officer Angela Russo-Otstot, who will work with Dr. Hughes to ensure AGBO is developing and leveraging the right proprietary, third-party, and public technological advances to enhance the company’s blockbuster content creation, added, “As a company made up of writers, directors, and crew members, AGBO is determined to ensure that new technologies are developed by the creative community. We are excited to work with Dr. Hughes to develop tools and processes that will enable our artists to be more precise, more streamlined, and even more creative.”

Dr. Hughes is a leader in algorithms, machine learning, and AI with decades of academic and applied experience in developing machine learning technologies and models at leading research institutions and major corporations. Dr. Hughes earned his Ph.D. from Oxford University and has held research positions at the Stanford University Computer Science and Mathematics departments. He co founded and served as Chief Scientist at Swell, a personalized audio news app acquired by Apple in 2014. At Apple, Dr. Hughes led the design and implementation of AI and language models for Apple News. He currently serves as a Visiting Scholar at UC Berkeley.