Chris Brearton Joins the Russo Brothers’ AGBO as Partner

Filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo’s media company AGBO has added veteran film executive Chris Brearton as a partner, overseeing all aspects of the Company’s business strategy, operations and growth.

With more than 25 years of experience in the entertainment business, Brearton most recently served as VP of corporate strategy at Amazon MGM. In that position, he oversaw the integration of MGM into Prime Video and Amazon Studios, as well as leading corporate strategy for Prime Video Studios.

Brearton joined Amazon as part of the company’s $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM in 2022, having previously worked at MGM as its chief operating officer, overseeing MGM Television and launching the MGM+ streaming service.

“Chris is a dynamic and trusted leader in the industry with a proven ability to spearhead transformational strategic initiatives, drive operational excellence, and foster a culture of creativity and innovation,” Anthony Russo said in a statement. “His expertise and business acumen will be instrumental as we embark on this pivotal phase of accelerated growth across virtual, gaming, and linear media landscapes.”

Brearton will work alongside the Russos, chief creative officer Angela Russo-Otstot (Anthony Russo’s sister) and fellow AGBO partner Donald Mustard. Mustard previously worked as the chief creative officer at Epic Games and oversaw the development of its hit game “Fortnite” into one of the most popular and lucrative video game franchises in the world.

“Donald’s groundbreaking creative approach transforms games into cultural phenomena and record-breaking successes,” Joe Russo added. “As veterans in their respective fields, Donald and Chris embrace both the complexity and opportunity presented by ever-evolving technologies and modes of storytelling. With their expertise, we will leverage our creative machinery to champion best-in-class world-building while concurrently developing, producing, and releasing expressions across multiple types of media.”

“I have always admired the Russos’ and AGBO’s modern approach to storytelling and technological innovation,” Mustard said. “We share a passion for revolutionary content and experiences that inspire and delight people around the globe. Chris joining our partnership allows AGBO to continue to push the boundaries and redefine what is possible in the realm of global entertainment.”

“Anthony, Joe, and Donald are pioneers in this industry, and AGBO stands at the vanguard of the new media frontier as a trailblazing studio,” Brearton said. “I am excited to work with this innovative team as they turn their ambitious and creative vision to accelerate transformational world-building and global franchises across all media platforms into a reality.”