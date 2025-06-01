‘Lilo & Stitch’ Stays Strong at Box Office With $63 Million Second Weekend

Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch” is continuing its push towards $1 billion with a second weekend total of $63 million in the U.S. and Canada and $176.1 million worldwide, bringing its running total to $280 million domestic and $610.8 million global.

It’s a second weekend result that blows past the $43 million second weekend of the “Aladdin” remake back in 2019, and also puts “Lilo & Stitch” past the inflation adjusted theatrical run of the original 2002 animated film. With no family films coming out until Disney’s own June Pixar release “Elio,” the holds should remain strong.

Opening modestly in the No. 3 slot this weekend is Sony/Columbia’s “Karate Kid: Legends” with a $21 million opening from 3,809 locations, below projections for a $25 million start.

Produced on a $45 million budget co-financed by Columbia Pictures and TSG, the legacyquel starring Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio still has a chance to leg out to a decent theatrical profit. Critics were mixed with a 56% Rotten Tomatoes score, but “Karate Kid” fans were more positive with an 88% audience score and an A- from CinemaScore polls.

Between “Stitch” and “Legends” on the charts is Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning” with $27 million in its second weekend, roughly a 57% drop from its $63 million 3-day start.

The final “Mission” film’s $122 million domestic cume is slightly ahead of the $118 million two-weekend total of its 2023 predecessor “Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning,” but its $353 million global total is behind that film’s $372 million pace. “Dead Reckoning” finished with a global cume of $571 million, and “Final Reckoning” will likely have a similar result.

