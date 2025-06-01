Netflix Teases Rian Johnson’s 3rd ‘Knives Out’ Film ‘Wake Up Dead Man,’ Sets December Release Date | Video

Rian Johnson’s “Wake Up Dead Man,” the third film in the trilogy that began with “Knives Out,” is headed to Netflix on Dec. 15.

The release date for the feature, which once again stars Daniel Craig, this time joined by Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott and more, was revealed during Netflix’s Tudum event in Los Angeles. Most of the cast appeared on stage to tease the film, with Renner receiving massive applause from fans.

You can watch a teaser for the new mystery below.

“Wake Up Dead Man” follows Craig’s Benoit Blanc as he investigates a new, seemingly very spooky crime, this time in London, England. The first movie, 2019’s “Knives Out,” was set in New England and had the contours of a cozy murder mystery; while the follow-up, 2022’s “Glass Onion,” was set at a private island off of Greece and had the vibe of a glamourous vacation mystery a la “The Last of Sheila.” All of the stories, of course, owe a debt to Agatha Christie.

As for the theatrical component that will accompany “Wake Up Dead Man,” that remains to be seen. “Glass Onion” had a truncated theatrical run in 600 theaters over Thanksgiving in 2022 after premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier that fall. Johnson, in the years since, has been vocal about his desire about a bigger theatrical presence for the follow-up but Netflix has not revealed details yet.