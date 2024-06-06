The cast for “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery” is coming together faster than Benoit Blanc can solve the mystery they’ll be a part of, so we figured it’s about time to start keeping track.

The exact plot of “Knives Out 3,” as it’s colloquially known, is being kept under tight wraps, so we don’t know who exactly anyone these people will be playing — save for, of course, Daniel Craig, who will return as Detective Benoit Blanc.

Rian Johnson is once again writing and directing after earning Oscar nominations for his screenplays for “Knives Out” and “Glass Onion.” And while the plot is under wraps, Johnson promises “Wake Up Dead Man” will be fresh.

Johnson previously told TheWrap that every Benoit Blanc mystery would be about the “here and now,” touching on themes and issues relating to what’s happening in the world.

“That’s the whole kind of reason for being for them. I mean, they’ll all be completely different. Tonally they’ll be different, from the first one to kind of the bigger second one. The next one could go back to being cozy,” he said. “But that’s one thing that I think they’ll always have in common is they’ll always be set right here and right now and hopefully be kind of tapping into stuff that was on all of our minds.”

Here’s everyone that’s joined the “Knives Out 3” cast so far:

Daniel Craig

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022). Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022.

Craig will return as the Southern detective to solve yet another whodunnit. He has starred as the character in both “Knives Out” and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

Josh Brolin

Josh Brolin at the “Dune: Part Two” premiere in New York (Getty Images)

Brolin was the seventh addition to the cast. Fans will recognize him from the “Dune” movies, as Marvel’s Thanos and as the star of “Outer Range.”

Mila Kunis

Getty Images

Kunis is yet another household name who will star in the film. Fans will of course recognize her from “That 70’s Show,” “Bad Moms” and whole bunch more.

Thomas Haden Church

Thomas Haden Church (Getty Images)

Yes, “Wake Up Dead Man” has quite a few Marvel stars in its cast. TheWrap exclusively reported that “Spider-Man 3” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star Thomas Haden Church would be among them.

Kerry Washington

Getty Images

Washington joined the cast of “Wake Up Dead Man” at the end of May. The actress is best known for her role of Olivia Pope in “Scandal.”

Glenn Close

Photo credit Brigitte Lacombe

Glenn Close was revealed to be joining the cast on the same day as Washington. Close is, of course, a legendary actor known for films like “Fatal Attraction,” “101 Dalmatians” and more.

Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Yes, Jeremy Renner technically already exists in the “Knives Out” universe, thanks to an appearance via Hot Sauce in “Glass Onion.” So, in theory, the Marvel star could be playing himself, but it’s unknown at this time.

Andrew Scott

Andrew Scott

Scott is probably best known as the hot priest from “Fleabag,” but most recently starred in “Ripley” and “All of Us Strangers.”

Daryl McCormack

Getty Images

McCormack starred opposite Emma Thompson in “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.” But given the nature of “Knives Out” mysteries, he might need a little more luck — especially if he’s the victim. Or the person who done it.

Josh O’Connor

Josh O’Connor, in La Chimera

Fans most recently saw O’Connor starring opposite Zendaya and Mike Faist in “Challengers” as part of the core love triangle. He is also known for his role in “The Crown.”

Cailee Spaeny

Getty Images

And, rounding out the cast as one of the earliest announcements is Cailee Spaeny, who most recently starred in “Civil War” and “Priscilla.”