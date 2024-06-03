Josh Brolin Joins ‘Knives Out 3’ Cast

The ensemble cast joining Daniel Craig for “Wake Up Dead Man” continues to take shape

Josh Brolin at the "Dune: Part Two" premiere in New York (Getty Images)
Josh Brolin at the "Dune: Part Two" premiere in New York (Getty Images)

Josh Brolin is the latest actor to join the cast of “Wake Up Dead Man,” the third installment of Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” series starring Daniel Craig as private investigator Benoit Blanc.

Brolin, who was most recently seen in “Dune: Part Two,” is the seventh actor announced for the 2025 Netflix film, joining Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Andrew Scott, Kerry Washington, Glenn Close and Jeremy Renner. Production is set to begin in the U.K. in June.

Details on the plot have been kept secret, but in his tweet announcing the film’s title, Johnson suggested that “Wake Up Dead Man” would have a different tone than “Knives Out,” which made $310 million at the box office when it was released by Lionsgate in 2019, or its Netflix-produced 2022 sequel, “Glass Onion.”

“I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is,” Johnson wrote. “There’s a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies.”

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

More to come…

The-Traitors-Season-2
Read Next
How Shrewd Casting Helped Turn 'The Traitors' Into a Massive Hit in Season 2

Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper, & magazine mentions to his credit. Umberto has been profiled in such publications as The Washington Post, Variety and Grantland.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.