Josh Brolin Joins ‘Knives Out 3’ Cast

Josh Brolin is the latest actor to join the cast of “Wake Up Dead Man,” the third installment of Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” series starring Daniel Craig as private investigator Benoit Blanc.

Brolin, who was most recently seen in “Dune: Part Two,” is the seventh actor announced for the 2025 Netflix film, joining Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Andrew Scott, Kerry Washington, Glenn Close and Jeremy Renner. Production is set to begin in the U.K. in June.

Details on the plot have been kept secret, but in his tweet announcing the film’s title, Johnson suggested that “Wake Up Dead Man” would have a different tone than “Knives Out,” which made $310 million at the box office when it was released by Lionsgate in 2019, or its Netflix-produced 2022 sequel, “Glass Onion.”

“I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is,” Johnson wrote. “There’s a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies.”

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

