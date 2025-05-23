‘Sirens’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Netflix’s Limited Series?

Netflix limited series “Sirens” centers on the complex dynamic between three women — Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock and Julianne Moore — that unfolds over the course of a hectic weekend.

Like sirens in Greek mythology, a handful of men are waiting at their beck and call — including Kevin Bacon, Glenn Howerton and Josh Segarra — but the women’s power only goes so far.

Keep reading to get the full breakdown of the cast of “Sirens.”

Meghann Fahy in “Sirens.” (Macall Polay/Netflix)

Meghann Fahy as Devon

Meghann Fahy stars as Devon, who travels from Buffalo to the Kell’s lush estate, where she intends to talk some sense into her sister and bring her back home. Life isn’t so easy back in Buffalo, where Devon struggles with alcohol and sex addiction and serves as her father’s caretaker.

Fahy can be seen in “The White Lotus” Season 2, “The Perfect Couple,” “The Bold Type,” “The Unbreakable Boy” and “Drop.”

Milly Alcock as Simone in “Sirens” (Netflix)

Milly Alcock as Simone

Milly Alcock stars as Simone, a young woman who trades a middle class life in Buffalo for Lilly Pulitzer dresses as she becomes the assistant of philanthropic socialite Michaela Kell.

Alcock is best known for playing young Rhaenyra Targaryen in “House of the Dragon,” and has also been featured in “Upright” and “The Reckoning.” Soon, she’ll star as Supergirl in “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.”

Julianne Moore in “Sirens” (Macall Polay/Netflix)

Julianne Moore as Michaela Kell

Julianne Moore stars as Michaela Kell, otherwise known as Kiki to those in her clique. She was an attorney when she met her husband, Peter, but now runs a wildlife sanctuary and hosts various philanthropic galas and events. She takes Simone under her wing as her assistant.

Moore is best known for her roles in “Boogie Nights,” “Maps to the Stars” and “Crazy, Stupid Love,” and more recently, she has starred in “May December,” “Mary & George” and “The Room Next Door.”

Kevin Bacon as Peter Kell in “Sirens” (Macall Polay/Netflix)

Kevin Bacon as Peter Kell

Kevin Bacon plays Peter Kell, a man of generational wealth who continues his family legacy with his estate. Michaela is his second wife and though they don’t speak of his first wife, Peter still keeps in touch with his kids from his first marriage.

Best known for his roles in “Footloose” and “The Woodsman,” Bacon can also be seen in “MaXXXine,” “The Bondsman” and “City on a Hill.”

Felix Solis as Jose in “Sirens” (Macall Polay/Netflix)

Felix Solis as Jose

Felix Solis plays Jose, Peter’s trusted right-hand man who will executive whatever needs to be done in Peter’s life or across the estate. He’s sympathetic to Devon’s situation, but shows her some tough love when it’s time for her to go.

Solis can be seen in “The Forgotten,” “Man on a Ledge,” “The International” and “The Rookie.”

Bill Camp as Bruce, Meghann Fahy as Devon in “Sirens” (Netflix)

Bill Camp as Bruce

Bill Camp plays Bruce, Simone and Devon’s father who suffers from early-onset dementia. He has a fractured relationship with Simone, whom he neglected in her childhood following her mother’s death.

You might recognize Camp from “Sound of Freedom,” “12 Years a Slave,” “Zero Day” or “Presumed Innocent.”

Felix Solis as Jose, Meghann Fahy as Devon, Josh Segarra as Raymond, Bill Camp as Bruce in “Sirens.” (Macall Polay/Netflix)

Josh Segarra as Raymond

Josh Segarra plays Raymond, Devon’s boss at the falafel shop with whom he is romantically intertwined. He comes to the estate after Devon leaves her father, Bruce, in Raymond’s care.

Segarra is best known for his roles in “The Other Two,” “Abbott Elementary,” “The Big Door Prize” and “Heels.”

Glenn Howerton as Ethan, Milly Alcock as “Simone” (Macall Polay/Netflix)

Glenn Howerton as Ethan

Glenn Howerton plays Ethan, a business man who is close friends with Peter Kell and lives nearby the Kell estate. He’s had a fling with Simone over the summer, though Simone is warned he often has casual relationships with other women.

Howerton is best known for starring in “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” and can also be seen in “The Strangers,” “BlackBerry” and “Serenity.”

Trevor Salter as Morgan, Meghann Fahy as Devon in “Sirens” (Netflix)

Trevor Salter as Morgan

Trevor Salter plays Morgan, the captain of Ethan’s boat who strikes up a flirtation with Devon when she comes into town.

Salter has been featured in “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” “The Equalizer” and “FBI.”