New ‘Superman’ Trailer Takes Flight

The long awaited final trailer for DC Studios’ “Superman” has finally arrived with the focus being placed on the film’s story. Watch it below.

The first part of the trailer is structured around an interview that Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) is conducting with Clark Kent/Superman (David Corenswet) about his intervention in a foreign war. Finally, Kent screams “People were going to die.” We get flashes of both that conflict and a battle seemingly in Metropolis, with a building falling over and Superman getting help out of a crater. (An everyday guy helps him out of the hole, which has echoes of Sam Raimi’s first two “Spider-Man” movies, where New Yorkers lent a hand to our friendly neighborhood wall-crawler.)

We see flashes of other scenes – a woman with spinning blades for hands dispatching robots at the Fortress of Solitude, Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) glowering, voice over from Kent’s adoptive father Jonathan Kent (Pruitt Taylor Vince), plus glimpses of Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) and Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion). And, of course, Krypto.

The movie’s trailer has a hopeful, energetic tone, with bright, punchy visuals to match.

Both Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios have a lot riding on the success of the film as it’s the first step in a new shared universe after James Gunn and Peter Safran were brought in to helm DC Studios and start a new slate of films and TV using the company’s comic book roster.

Sitting with reporters last summer on the Cleveland set of the film, Gunn talked through some of his inspiration for his new vision of the Man of Steel, here played by Corenswet.

“All previous DC media influenced me,” Gunn said. “I think that obviously the original Donner movie influenced me, but there’s also a lot of things that this isn’t, like I’m not just making a Donner type movie. It’s very different from that.” Gunn specifically cited “All-Star Superman” as a major comic book influence, noting its Silver Age feel and science fiction approach, while adding that more contemporary films like “Top Gun: Maverick” inspired some of the feature’s high-octane action sequences.

“Superman” releases July 11 and stars Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent. He’s joined by Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Hoult as Lex Luthor and María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer. Other famous DC Comics superheroes appearing in the film are Fillion as Guy Gardener and Gathegi as Mr. Terrific.