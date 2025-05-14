‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ Casts Maya Hawke as Wiress

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” has found its Wiress in actress Maya Hawke, Lionsgate announced on Wednesday.

She joins previously announced co-stars Mckenna Grace, Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Jesse Plemons in the Haymitch-focused prequel film from author Suzanne Collins.

An elder Wiress was portrayed by Amanda Plummer in the “Catching Fire” movie adaptation.

The fifth film in the franchise will be written by Billy Ray and directed by Francis Lawrence, who helmed all but the very first “Hunger Games.”

Outside of “Stranger Things,” Hawke is also known for her roles in “Inside Out 2,” “Do Revenge,” “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” “Asteroid City” and “Wildcat,” in addition to her career as a musician.

“Sunrise on the Reaping” is primed for theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.







