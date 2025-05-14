‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ Casts Maya Hawke as Wiress

The “Stranger Things” actress joins Mckenna Grace, Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Jesse Plemons in the Haymitch-focused prequel film

Maya Hawke attends a screening of "Wildcat" at Angelika Film Center on April 11, 2024 in New York City
Maya Hawke (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
JD Knapp

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” has found its Wiress in actress Maya Hawke, Lionsgate announced on Wednesday.

She joins previously announced co-stars Mckenna Grace, Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Jesse Plemons in the Haymitch-focused prequel film from author Suzanne Collins.

An elder Wiress was portrayed by Amanda Plummer in the “Catching Fire” movie adaptation.

The fifth film in the franchise will be written by Billy Ray and directed by Francis Lawrence, who helmed all but the very first “Hunger Games.”

Outside of “Stranger Things,” Hawke is also known for her roles in “Inside Out 2,” “Do Revenge,” “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” “Asteroid City” and “Wildcat,” in addition to her career as a musician.

“Sunrise on the Reaping” is primed for theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

Kelvin Harrison Jr., Met Gala
Read Next
‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ Casts Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee




JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

Comments