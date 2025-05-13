‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ Casts Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” has found its Beetee in actor Kelvin Harrison Jr., Lionsgate announced late Monday night.

He joins previously announced co-stars Mckenna Grace, Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak and Jesse Plemons in the Haymitch-focused prequel film from author Suzanne Collins.

An elder Beetee was portrayed by Jeffrey Wright in the “Catching Fire,” “Mockingjay – Part 1” and “Mockingjay – Part 2” movies.

Harrison Jr. is best known for his roles in “It Comes at Night,” “The High Note,” “Cyrano,” “Chevalier” and “Mufasa: The Lion King.”

The fifth film in the franchise will be written by Billy Ray and directed by Francis Lawrence, who helmed all but the very first “Hunger Games.”

“Sunrise on the Reaping” is primed for theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.





