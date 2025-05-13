‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ Casts Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee

The actor joins Mckenna Grace, Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak and Jesse Plemons in the Haymitch-focused prequel film

Kelvin Harrison Jr., Met Gala
Kelvin Harrison Jr. at the 2025 Met Gala (Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
JD Knapp

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” has found its Beetee in actor Kelvin Harrison Jr., Lionsgate announced late Monday night.

He joins previously announced co-stars Mckenna Grace, Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak and Jesse Plemons in the Haymitch-focused prequel film from author Suzanne Collins.

An elder Beetee was portrayed by Jeffrey Wright in the “Catching Fire,” “Mockingjay – Part 1” and “Mockingjay – Part 2” movies.

Harrison Jr. is best known for his roles in “It Comes at Night,” “The High Note,” “Cyrano,” “Chevalier” and “Mufasa: The Lion King.”

The fifth film in the franchise will be written by Billy Ray and directed by Francis Lawrence, who helmed all but the very first “Hunger Games.”

“Sunrise on the Reaping” is primed for theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

Jesse Plemons attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globes Awards. (Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Plutarch Heavensbee
