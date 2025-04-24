Mckenna Grace Joins ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ as District 12 Tribute Maysilee Donner

Mckenna Grace has volunteered for The Hunger Games. The actress has joined the cast of prequel film “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” as Maysilee Donner, Haymitch Abernathy’s fellow District 12 Tribute.

She joins a cast that also includes Joseph Zada, who will play Haymitch, and Whitney Peak, who will play Haymitch’s girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird.

“Sunrise on the Reaping” takes place 25 years before the events of the first book and movie and, like the earlier films, is based on a novel by Suzanne Collins, which was published just last month. The film, like the book, follows a young Haymitch (previously played by Woody Harrelson in the original trilogy) as he competes in the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the second Quarter Quell.

The film will be directed by Francis Lawrence, who directed both parts of “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay” and recent prequel “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.” The adaptation was written by Billy Ray. Color Force’s Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson are producing, with Cameron MacConomy serving as executive producer.

Meredith Wieck and Scott O’Brien are overseeing the project for Lionsgate. Robert Melnik negotiated the deals for the studio.

The five existing films in the “Hunger Games” franchise have taken in over $3.3 billion at the box office.

Grace recently starred in “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” and has a number of high-profile features coming out soon, including “Nobody 2,” “Five Nights at Freddy’s 2” and “Scream 7.” She will also star in Lionsgate’s “Anniversary,” alongside Diane Lane, Kyle Chandler, Zoey Deutch and Dylan O’Brien.

She is represented by CAA, Entertainment 360 and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox.