‘Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ Movie Lands Oscar-Nominated Screenwriter

As “Sunrise on the Reaping” continues to burn up the book charts, the film adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ “Hunger Games” prequel novel has scored an Oscar-nominated screenwriter. Billy Ray has been tapped to write the “Sunrise on the Reaping” movie for Lionsgate, marking a return to the franchise after the “Captain Phillips” scribe previously wrote the screenplay for the first “Hunger Games” movie.

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” will be directed by Francis Lawrence, who has directed every “Hunger Games” movie since “Catching Fire,” including 2024’s prequel adaptation “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.”

The film hits theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

“Sunrise on the Reaping” revisits the world of Panem 24 years before the events of “The Hunger Games,” starting on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell. A young Haymitch Abernathy (played by Woody Harrelson in the previous films) is the protagonist of the story.

The film will be produced by Color Force’s Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson. Cameron MacConomy will executive produce.

Meredith Wieck and Scott O’Brien are overseeing the project for Lionsgate. Phil Strina negotiated the deal for the studio.