Jesse Plemons to Play Plutarch Heavensbee in ‘Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’

Oscar nominee Jesse Plemons has been cast as Plutarch Heavensbee in Lionsgate’s “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” the studio announced on Friday.

A future Head Gamemaker and rebellion leader, Plutarch was previously played by the late Philip Seymour Hoffman; his performances in “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay” Parts 1 and 2 were his final film roles. “Sunrise on the Reaping” opens with a young Plutarch in District 12, capturing the reaping of the Tributes there.

Plemons joins a cast that includes Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, previously played by Woody Harrelson; Mckenna Grace as fellow District 12 tribute, Maysilee Donner; and Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird, Haymitch’s girlfriend.

Francis Lawrence will direct from a screenplay adaptation by Billy Ray. Color Force’s Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will produce. Cameron MacConomy will executive produce. The five existing films in the franchise have taken in over $3.3 billion at the box office.

“Jesse is one of the most talented actors of his generation, with a proven record of picking his roles selectively,” Erin Westerman, co-president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a Friday statement. “We are honored that he has chosen to bring his own take to one of the most fascinating figures in Panem, and feel that his previous collaboration with Philip Seymour Hoffman makes it all the more special. His Plutarch will be both a tribute to the character fans have already come to know and a portrayal he makes his own. We can’t wait for audiences to see it.”

Jacobson added: “Jesse has been one of my favorite actors since I first saw him in ‘Friday Night Lights.’ We knew from the start that only an actor’s actor could play a young version of Plutarch. Jesse was the dream from the start and we couldn’t be prouder to have him join the Hunger Games family.”

Published on March 18, “Sunrise on the Reaping” revisits the world of Panem 24 years before the events of “The Hunger Games,” starting on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the 2nd Quarter Quell.

Plemons was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in “The Power of the Dog.” His other recent work includes acclaimed performances in “Kinds of Kindness” and “Killers of the Flower Moon,” as well as the Netflix television series “Zero Day.” His upcoming credits include a re-teaming with Yorgos Lanthimos in “Bugonia” and a role in an untitled film from director Alejandro G. Iñárritu. The actor is repped by TalentWorks and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.

The film adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ best-selling prequel will be released on Nov. 20, 2026.