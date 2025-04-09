Elle Fanning Eyed to Play Effie Trinket in ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’

Elle Fanning is being eyed to play the younger Effie Trinket in “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” as the actress currently has the offer to play the role, TheWrap has learned.

The role was previously portrayed by Elizabeth Banks in the first four films in the series.

According to Nexus Point News, which first reported the news, “Fanning would portray Effie before her time as the escort for District 12, 24 years before the events of the first film.”

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” will be directed by Francis Lawrence, who has directed every “Hunger Games” movie since “Catching Fire,” including 2024’s prequel adaptation “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.”

“Sunrise on the Reaping” revisits the world of Panem 24 years before the events of “The Hunger Games,” starting on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell. A young Haymitch Abernathy (played by Woody Harrelson in the previous films) is the protagonist.

The film will be produced by Color Force’s Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson. Cameron MacConomy will executive produce. Meredith Wieck and Scott O’Brien are overseeing the project for Lionsgate.

Fanning, who most recently starred in “A Complete Unknown” opposite Timothée Chalamet, will next be seen fighting alongside the Predator in “Predator: Badlands” from director Dan Trachtenberg and 20th Century Studios. The film will hit theaters on Nov. 7.

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” hits theaters Nov. 20, 2026.