New ‘Superman’ Footage Sees Injured David Corenswet Rescued by His Adorable Caped Dog Krypto | Video

Superman (as played by David Corenswet) has seen better days.

In a new sneak preview shown exclusively Tuesday at CinemaCon and now available to view online, Superman is seen falling from the sky in the middle of an arctic tundra. He’s beaten and bloody – a tough feat for someone to pull on the Man of Steel. He spits out some blood and lets out a whistle. Then the real scene stealer comes bounding in: Krypto the Superdog.

Krypto is excitably rough with his owner when he first arrives, pouncing on him despite protestation, yanking on his arms and legs. It’s not until Superman simply tells Krypto “Home” that the dog takes him by the cape and drags him back to the Fortress of Solitude. Once inside, a group of robots gather Superman up and get him on a table where they note his many injuries before dosing him with the sun’s radiation to help him heal while the classic John Williams Superman theme swells.

Watch it all below:

The clip was first aired at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesdsay. Director James Gunn was on hand to tease the film alongside stars Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult.

“Back in 2018 I was first offered Superman and I thought ‘Oh, I don’t know if I want to do that, it’s so hard.’ But then they said, ‘We want you to do “Suicide Squad,” and I decided to do that since I knew how to do that,’” Gunn said.

He continued, “One day, I think it just sort of hit me what I wanted to do, creating a story that was utterly human and utterly fantastic at the same time. And I think we created a film that bounces between those two poles.”

Corenswet also explained what the lead role — and the character himself — meant to him and many other fans.

“If you’ve ever read a comic, you know who Superman is and what that symbol means and what it stands for,” Corenswet said. “There have been so many writers and directors who have excavated different parts of that character…it just feels like you’re riding a tidal wave of good vibes and great creative choices, so maybe you just want to bring that first experience to a new generation of audiences and show them what made the rest of us fall in love with that character in the first place.”

Watch the full sneak peek above before “Superman” hits theaters July 11.