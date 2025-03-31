Nathan Fillion Joins HBO and DC’s ‘Lanterns’ as Guy Gardner

Nathan Fillion will appear as Guy Gardner (another Green Lantern) in the upcoming HBO-DC Studios series “Lanterns” following his appearance in James Gunn’s upcoming “Superman” this summer, TheWrap has learned.

“Lanterns,” which is currently in production, stars Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart. The drama, which was given a straight-to-series order last June, is based on the DC comic “Green Lantern” and follows the two intergalactic cops as they are drawn into a dark, Earth-based mystery to investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Gunn, who is now in charge of the new DC Universe slate of films and TV shows along with Peter Safran, had previously teased “a few other lanterns” would be added to the series. Now, we know that Fillion’s Gardner will be a bigger part of the DC Universe after making his debut appearance in “Superman,” which is set to hit theaters July 11.

Fillion (who has voiced Hal Jordan in several animated Green Lantern iterations) previously talked about his live-action DC Universe character in an interview with TV Guide and did not mince words about the nature of Gal Gardner.

“He’s a jerk! What’s important to know is, you don’t have to be good to be a Green Lantern; you just have to be fearless,” Fillion said. “So Guy Gardner is fearless, and he is not very good. He’s not nice, which is very freeing as an actor because you just think to yourself, what is the most selfish, self-serving thing I can do in this moment? And that’s the answer. That’s what you do in that moment. I think if he has a superpower, it might be his overconfidence, in that he thinks he could take on Superman. He can’t!”

From the sound of it, Jordan and Stewart will likely butt heads with Gardner in the series. “Lanterns” also stars Jason Ritter as Billy Macon, Kelly MacDonald as Sheriff Kerry, Garret Dillahunt as William Macon, Ulrich Thomsen as Sinestro, Poorna Jagannathan as Zoe and Nicole Ari Parker as Bernadette.

Chris Mundy (“True Detective: Night Country,” “Ozark”) will serve as showrunner, and is also set to co-write the series with fellow executive producers Damon Lindelof (“Watchmen,” “The Leftovers”) and Tom King (“Mister Miracle,” “Supergirl”). James Hawes (“Slow Horses,” “Black Mirror,” “Snowpiercer”) will direct the first two episodes and serve as an EP. The series is produced in association with Warner Bros. Television.