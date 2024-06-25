The new “Green Lantern” TV series is officially a go at HBO.

“Lanterns,” which is produced in association with Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios, has received a straight-t0-series order from the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned network, HBO announced Tuesday.

Chris Mundy (“True Detective: Night Country,” “Ozark”) will be showrunner, and he’s set to cowrite the series with fellow executive producers Damon Lindelof (“Watchmen,” “The Leftovers”) and Tom King (“Mister Miracle,” “Supergirl”).

The official logline for “Lanterns” reads: “The series follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.”

No casting information is available at this time.

“We’re thrilled to bring this seminal DC title to HBO with Chris, Damon and Tom at the helm,” DC Studios co-chairmen and co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran said in a joint statement. “John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC’s most compelling characters, and ‘Lanterns’ brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we’re launching this summer with ‘Superman.’”

“We are elated to be reuniting with both Chris Mundy and Damon Lindelof as they partner with Tom for this fresh take on DC’s ‘Green Lantern,’” HBO and Max chairman and CEO Casey Bloys added. “As part of James and Peter’s vision for the DC Universe, this first new live-action series will mark an exciting new era.”

The series greenlight comes just a month after Gunn revealed the show’s cowriters, saying, “Yes, it’s true. The ‘Lanterns’ DCU series is putting together a crack team of writers, based on a wonderful pilot script and bible by Chris Mundy, Tom King and Damon Lindelof.”

A previous iteration of a “Green Lantern” TV series was in the works before Gunn and Safran took over DC. That version was created by Greg Berlanti and had Finn Wittrock lined up for a starring role.