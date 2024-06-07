‘Superman’ Cast Rounds Out With Mikaela Hoover and Christopher MacDonald

Mikaela Hoover and newcomer Christopher MacDonald are the latest actors to join the cast of James Gunn’s “Superman,” which is currently in production.

The duo will be playing Daily Planet staffers Cat Grant and Ron Troupe. Earlier this week, “SNL” Alum Beck Bennet also joined the Daily Planet masthead as Sports editor Steve Lombard.

Created by writer Marv Wolfman and artist Jerry Ordway, Cat Grant first appeared in 1987’s “The Adventures of Superman” #424 as a gossip columnist for the Daily Planet. On the small screen Cat Grant was previously played by Tracy Scoggins in “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” and Calista Flockhart in the “Arrowverse” television series “Supergirl.”

Ron Troupe first debuted in 1991’s “The Adventures of Superman” #480 and was created by Jerry Ordway and Tom Grummett. In the DC Comics, Troupe is best known as a straight-laced, levelheaded reporter who took over Clark Kent’s beat when went missing during Doomsday’s rampage in “The Death of Superman” storyline. In “Reign of the Supermen,” Troupe broke the story on the return of Superman.

“Superman” is the inaugural DC Studios film and is part of “Chapter One: Gods and Monsters” of the relaunch of the new DC Universe.

The “Superman” cast features Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor and David Corenswet as the new Man of Steel. Other cast members include Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho. Additionally, Skyler Gisondo joined the cast as Jimmy Olsen and Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher. Wendell Pierce is playing Daily Planet Editor-in-Chief Perry White. Recently Pruitt Taylor Vince joined the cast as Jonathan Kent with Neva Howell playing Martha Kent.

“Superman” will be released on July 11, 2025.

