James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ Adds ‘SNL’ Alum Beck Bennett to Cast

“SNL” alum Beck Bennett is the latest actor to join the cast of James Gunn’s “Superman,” which is currently in production.

Details about Bennett’s role are being kept under wraps.

“Superman” is the inaugural DC Studios film and is part of “Chapter One: Gods and Monsters” of the relaunch of the new DC Universe.

The “Superman” cast features Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor and David Corenswet as the new Man of Steel. Other cast members include Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho. Additionally, Skyler Gisondo joined the cast as Jimmy Olsen and Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher. Wendell Pierce is playing Daily Planet Editor-in-Chief Perry White. Recently Pruitt Taylor Vince joined the cast as Jonathan Kent with Neva Howell playing Martha Kent.

Bennett is best known for being part of “Saturday Night Live” for eight seasons, joining the show for its 39th season in 2013 and leaving at the end of its 46th season in 2021. Currently, Bennett is the voice of Hamster in Disney animated series, “Hamster & Gretel,” and he is also set to voice Sterling in “Fixed” for New Line.

Beck Bennett is repped by UTA.

“Superman” will be released on July 11, 2025.