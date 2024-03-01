Wendell Pierce to Play the Daily Planet’s Perry White in ‘Superman’

Seasoned character actor Wendell Pierce (“Jack Ryan”) has been tapped to play Perry White, the Daily Planet’s editor-in-chief in James Gunn’s highly anticipated “Superman.”

Pierce joins a cast that includes Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor and David Corenswet as the new Man of Steel. Production on the first DC Studios superhero movie is currently underway.

Perry White is the fiery, demanding boss at the Daily Planet, Metropolis’ premiere newspaper. As editor-in-chief, he oversees all of the reporters and coverage at the paper, including top journalists Lois Lane and Clark Kent.

Perry White has previously been played on the big screen by Jackie Cooper in the Christopher Reeve “Superman” films of the late 1970s/early 1980s, Frank Langella in “Superman Returns” in 2006 and Laurence Fishburne in “Man of Steel” and “Batman v Superman” in the 2010s.

“Superman” is the first movie in DC’s revamped slate, directed by Gunn. It follows Superman as he tries to balance his alien Kryptonian background with his human upbringing. Gunn wrote the script, using characters originally created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

Pierce is best known for playing Detective Bunk Moreland in HBO’s “The Wire,” and also for playing James Greer in Amazon’s “Jack Ryan” series. Pierce is repped by Paradigm and Essential Talent.

“Superman” will be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.