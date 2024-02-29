Production officially kicked off Thursday on James Gunn and DC Studios’ new “Superman” movie, which is fitting because Thursday is Superman’s birthday. The production also revealed the first look at Superman’s new logo, inspired by Alex Ross’ “Kingdom Come,” while Gunn said the title has changed from “Superman: Legacy” to just “Superman.”

“When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy,’” the filmmaker said on Instagram. “By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was ‘SUPERMAN.’ Making our way to you July 2025.”

In the 1976 edition of DC’s “Super Calendar,” Kal-el aka Clark Kent’s birthday is listed officially on Feb. 29. According to fan site Daily Planet DC, the date was chosen, “to establish this date as Superman’s date of birth because it only appears almost every four years. In other words, it was a way to explain why Superman is still “young” after appearing in comics for generations.”

Gunn acknowledged in a reply to a fan on Threads that the start of production date occurring on Superman’s birthday was a coincidence.

“Come on. I planned to start shooting today for months. I didn’t realize it was Superman’s birthday until this weekend when people started posting here ‘are you gonna post something for Superman’s birthday?!’ It was wild.”

In Gunn’s “Superman,” the film tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

DC Studios Co-Chief James Gunn (the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, “The Suicide Squad,” “Peacemaker”) directs from his screenplay based on characters from DC. Superman was created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

The “Superman” cast features Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor and newcomers like David Corenswet as the new Man of Steel. Other cast include Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho. Addtionally, Skyler Gisondo joined the cast as Jimmy Olsen and Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher.

As The Wrap first reported, “House of the Dragon” star Milly Alcock will play Supergirl/Kara Zor-El.

“Superman” will be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.