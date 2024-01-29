Clark Kent isn’t the only Kryptonian appearing in Warner Bros.’ highly anticipated superhero reboot “Superman: Legacy” as “House of the Dragon” actress Milly Alcock is in talks to play Supergirl in the film from writer-director James Gunn. Production gets underway in March.

The actress will then lead her own DC Studios movie called “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.”

Alcock broke out playing the young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the first season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon.” The character was then taken over by Emma D’Arcy after a time jump. The Australian native also had a leading role on the Australian comedy series “Upright.”

According to DC heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, the “Supergirl” movie will be based on Tom King’s and Bilquis Evely‘s comic book of the same name, released in July of last year.

“This is a very different type of Supergirl,” Gunn said. “In our [film], we see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from, you know, the time he’s an infant, versus Supergirl, who was raised on a rock chip-off of Krypton and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl and is much more hardcore. She’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

The official synopsis for King’s series reads as follows:

“Wherever she goes, people only see her through the lens of Superman’s fame. Just when Supergirl thinks she’s had enough, everything changes. An alien girl seeks her out for a vicious mission. Her world has been destroyed, and the bad guys responsible are still out there. She wants revenge, and if Supergirl doesn’t help her, she’ll do it herself, whatever the cost. Now a Kryptonian, a dog, and an angry, heartbroken child head out into space on a journey that will shake them to their very core.”

Supergirl was most recently seen on the small screen, in her own series on The CW. Played by Melissa Benoist, the super hung up her cape after six seasons on the network. On the big screen, “The Young and the Restless” star Sasha Calle played Kara Zor-El in “The Flash.”

Playwright and screenwriter Ana Nogueira has been hired to write the script for the “Supergirl” movie. Nogueira’s deal recently closed. No director is currently attached to the project. Gunn and Safran are producing.

Alcock joins a cast which includes Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor and David Corenswet as the new Man of Steel. Other cast include Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho. Addtionally, Skyler Gisondo joined the cast as Jimmy Olsen and Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher.

