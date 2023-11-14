DC Movie ‘Supergirl’ Finds Its Writer in Upstart Playwright Ana Nogueira

Playwright and screenwriter Ana Nogueira has been hired to write the script for the upcoming DC Studios movie “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow,” according to an insider with knowledge of the project. The standalone Supergirl film will focus on Superman’s Kryptonian cousin.

Nogueira’s deal recently closed. No director is currently attached to the project.

The upcoming Supergirl film will be based on Tom King’s comic book series and will portray a darker, grittier version of the character than audiences may expect. According to DC Studios head James Gunn, this Supergirl was raised on a fragment of Krypton and endured tremendous trauma and loss during her formative years, unlike her cousin Superman who was adopted by loving parents on Earth.

At the DCU presenattion earlier this year, Gunn explains that the film will highlight the differences between the two Kryptonian heroes who ended up on drastically different paths. If the movie stays true to Tom King’s source material, it will center around a spacefaring journey undertaken by Supergirl, a dog, and a young girl seeking vengeance. This take promises a more mature, complex exploration of the iconic heroine.

Despite the previous Supergirl project not moving forward, DC Studios heads Gunn and Peter Safran were impressed by Nogueira’s work and brought her on board for the new Supergirl film, even signing her to an overall deal to write for other DC properties. Her prior experience with the character made her an ideal choice to pen the script for the new standalone movie.

While Nogueira may be recognized for appearances in shows like “The Vampire Diaries” and “The Blacklist,” she has emerged as an accomplished playwright and screenwriter. Her most recent off-Broadway play was 2022’s “Which Way to the Stage.” She also has an adaptation in development of Alice Sola Kim’s short story “Mothers, Lock Up Your Daughters,” which is set up at Warner Bros. with 21 Laps attached to produce.

Nogueria is repped by CAA, Howard Green Entertainment, and Goodman Genow.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.