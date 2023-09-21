Warner Bros. Discovery is expanding its Leavesden studios in Watford, England. The construction will add 10 new sound stages and an additional 400,000 square feet.

Per a release from Warner Bros. Discovery, the expansion will see production capacity increase by 50%, with construction expected to be completed in 2027.

WBD also plans to make Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden the new hub for DC Studios projects.

“Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden is globally recognized for its exceptional sound stages and facilities, and with this planned expansion adding significant capacity and capabilities, it will be home to even more incredible storytelling for both film and television projects,” studio COO Simon Robinson said in a statement. “We are proud to not only be growing our productions in Leavesden and making it the main hub for DC Studios but also to be growing our economic and community contributions to the U.K.’s creative sector.”

The expansion will boost the total stage out at Leavesden from 19 to 29. The overall production space will grow from 1.14 million square feet to 1.78 million square feet. Recent films and TV shows shot on these soundstages include “Barbie,” “House of the Dragon” and the upcoming “Aquaman” sequel.

DC Studios co-chairmen and CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran will consult with the expansion team. This will ensure that they can incorporate their ideas into the new studio and production facilities.

The expansion was developed in close consultation with Three Rivers District Council and Watford Borough Council, with consideration given to prioritizing sustainability, It may drive the creation of another 4,000 new direct and indirect jobs across the U.K. It could grow the Leavesden studios’ contribution to the U.K. economy by nearly $250 million. That would raise the total value of film and TV production at the studios to over $700 million per year.