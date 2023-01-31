The Girl of Steel is headed back to our screens. Only this time, it’ll be in movie form. As part of DC’s massive slate revealed on Tuesday, a live-action Supergirl film was announced, titled “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.”

According to DC heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, the film will be based on Tom King’s comic book of the same name, released in July of last year.

“This is a very different type of Supergirl,” Gunn said. “In our [film], we see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from, you know, the time he’s an infant, versus Supergirl, who was raised on a rock chip-off of Krypton and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl and is much more hardcore. She’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

The question is, will it be the Supergirl fans are about to meet in “The Flash”? In February 2021, “The Young and the Restless” star Sasha Calle was announced to be playing the Kryptonian in the film, making her the first Latina to ever play the hero. At this point though, it’s unclear if she’ll be the one donning the cape in “Woman of Tomorrow.”

According to Gunn and Safran, they don’t know for sure yet, as they’re still “pretty far away from ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow,’ other than knowing that Tom King’s books are the basis of the story.”

The official synopsis for King’s series reads as follows:

“Wherever she goes, people only see her through the lens of Superman’s fame. Just when Supergirl thinks she’s had enough, everything changes. An alien girl seeks her out for a vicious mission. Her world has been destroyed, and the bad guys responsible are still out there. She wants revenge, and if Supergirl doesn’t help her, she’ll do it herself, whatever the cost. Now a Kryptonian, a dog, and an angry, heartbroken child head out into space on a journey that will shake them to their very core.”

Supergirl was most recently seen on the small screen, in her own series on The CW. Played by Melissa Benoist, the super hung up her cape after six seasons on the network.