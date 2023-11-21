James Gunn’s ‘Superman: Legacy’ Finds Its Jimmy Olsen and Eve Teschmacher

James Gunn’s upcoming “Superman: Legacy” is rounding out the rest of the cast and has found its Jimmy Olsen and Eve Teschmacher.

Skyler Gisondo and Sara Sampaio have joined the cast of the DC reboot. Nicholas Hoult recently joined the cast as Lex Luthor, and David Corenswet was handed the cape this summer.

The character of Jimmy Olsen, a young and enthusiastic photographer at the Daily Planet, is a close friend and confidante of Clark Kent, aka Superman.

Eve Teschmacher first appeared in the 1978 “Superman” film, played by actress Valerie Perrine. She is a devoted assistant to the villain Lex Luthor, aware of his crimes but staying loyal because she loves him. Eve helps Lex scheme and manipulate to further his plans.

In Superman comics over the years, writers have depicted Eve different ways – sometimes sympathetically as a victim of Lex’s manipulation, sometimes more ruthlessly as his willing accomplice. Her characterization has ranged from trapped in a toxic relationship to cunning and calculating in her own right.

Gisondo is best known for his work on HBO’s “The Righteous Gemstones,” and is repped by UTA and Untitled. A portuguese model and actress, Sampaio has worked extensively with Victoria’s Secret. She recently starred in the Paramount+ romantic comedy film “At Midnight,” alongside Monica Barbaro, Diego Boneta and others. Sampaio is repped by by Brave Artists Management and Yorn, Levine, Barnes.

“Superman: Legacy” is the first movie in DC’s revamped slate, directed by James Gunn. It follows Superman as he tries to balance his alien Kryptonian background with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice and the American way, with a belief in human kindness. Gunn wrote the script, using characters originally created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

Production is set to kick off next March with Gunn at the helm.

“Superman: Legacy” will open theatrically on July 11, 2025.

Deadline first reported the news about Sampaio, the Hollywood Reporter first reported the news about Gisondo.