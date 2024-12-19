‘Superman’ Cast & Character Guide: Who’s Who in James Gunn’s Metropolis?

“Superman” is heading to screens faster than a speeding bullet and it appears that there will be a lot of famous characters dropping in.
Kicking off DC’s revamped slate and directed by James Gunn, the film is set to hit screens in Summer 2025, and finally has a first look trailer. It follows Superman (David Corenswet) as he tries to balance his alien Kryptonian background with his human upbringing. Along with directing, Gunn also wrote the script, using characters originally created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.
You can check out everyone who’s been confirmed to star in the new “Superman” below. We’ll keep this space updated as more stars sign on.
Clark Kent/Superman (David Corenswet) — David Corenswet is taking up the mantle of Superman following Henry Cavill. He most recently starred in films “Pearl” and “Look Both Ways,” and on the small screen, “We Own This City” and “The Politician.”
Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) — Picking up the mantle of famed reporter (and Superman’s true love) Lois Lane is Rachel Brosnahan. Fans will most certainly recognize her best from her starring role as Midge Maisel in Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) — Nicholas Hoult will be taking on the role of Superman’s friend-turned-arch-nemesis and yes, he went bald for the role. Hoult’s best-known roles include “X-Men: First Class,” “The Great” and “Mad Max: Fury Road.” Some of Hoult’s more recent credits include “Renfield” and “The Menu.”
Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo) — Even superheroes need best friends, and Superman is no exception. In his case, that bestie is Jimmy Olsen, and he’ll be played in “Superman: Legacy” by Skyler Gisondo. Best known for his work in HBO’s “The Righteous Gemstones,” Gisondo also starred in “Booksmart,” “Santa Clarita Diet,” “Vacation” and more.
Supergirl/Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) — Superman’s cousin Kara Zor-El — better known as Supergirl — will make her debut in “Superman: Legacy,” before starring in her own film, “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow” at a later date. She’ll be played by “House of the Dragon” star Milly Alcock.
Eve Teschmacher (Sara Sampaio) — Sometimes, even the bad guys find love, and in the comics, Eve Teschmacher is the love interest of Lex Luthor. Miss Teschmacher will be played by Portuguese model and actress Sara Sampaio, who most recently starred in “At Midnight.”
Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan) — Metamorpho was a hero created in 1965, by writer Bob Haney and artist Ramona Fradon. He’s one of the founding members of the Outsiders, and has also been in multiple iterations of the Justice League. He’ll be played by “Barry” star Anthony Carrigan, who fully transforms for the character.
The Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría) — Most recently starring in “The Moodys” alongside Dennis Leary, Venezuelan actress María Gabriela de Faría will play a villain known as The Engineer in “Superman: Legacy.”
Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) — Guy Gardner is one of the many incarnations of the superhero known as The Green Lantern. He’ll be played by “Castle” and “The Rookie” star Nathan Fillion. Fillion and James Gunn previously worked together on both “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and “The Suicide Squad.”
Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) — With “Madame Web” under her belt, actress Isabela Merced will be playing superheroes in back-to-back projects. She’ll appear in “Superman: Legacy” as Hawkgirl. Fans will most recognize her from “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” “Transformers: The Last Knight” or “Instant Family.”
