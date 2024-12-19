‘Superman’ Cast & Character Guide: Who’s Who in James Gunn’s Metropolis?

“Superman” is heading to screens faster than a speeding bullet and it appears that there will be a lot of famous characters dropping in.

Kicking off DC’s revamped slate and directed by James Gunn, the film is set to hit screens in Summer 2025, and finally has a first look trailer. It follows Superman (David Corenswet) as he tries to balance his alien Kryptonian background with his human upbringing. Along with directing, Gunn also wrote the script, using characters originally created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

You can check out everyone who’s been confirmed to star in the new “Superman” below. We’ll keep this space updated as more stars sign on.