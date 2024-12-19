‘Superman’ Soars Again: First Trailer Reveals James Gunn’s Bold New Take on the Man of Steel

Two years after the film was announced, the first teaser for DC Studios’ “Superman” is finally here to reveal James Gunn’s bold new take on the Man of Steel.

Inspired by DC Comics’ “All Star Superman,” the trailer gives first looks at David Cornswet in action as the Man of Steel, and also an interesting first look at the actor as Daily Planet journalist Clark Kent.

Also of note for the first time in live-action, a key moment in the trailer reveals Superman’s canine friend Krypto, who can be seen running towards Superman as the scene stealing pooch is being called to help him out and get “home.”

Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane is also prominently featured in the teaser, establishing the existing romantic relationship between her and Clark Kent. Skyler Gisondo’s Jimmy Olsen also makes an appearance with Lois inside the Daily Planet.

Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor also gets a comic accurate first look as well, along with his company Luthorcorp. “We just start in the middle of the action,” Gunn previously said when TheWrap visited the Cleveland set in June. “Superman’s already existing. Lois and Clark already know each other. Lex hates Superman’s guts from the beginning, although they don’t know each other personally.”

Also, we get some Kaiju action in the teaser as it shows a shot or two of Superman duking it out with the creature in downtown Metropolis.

Also making their first ever cinematic appearances in the teaser trailer and giving hints of the larger DC Universe at large is Mr. Terrific, Metamorpho, Guy Gardner, and Hawkgirl.

From DC Studios, the film tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

Superman will be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.