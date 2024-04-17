Neva Howell to Play Martha Kent in ‘Superman’ | Exclusive

The actress joins Pruitt Taylor Vince, who is playing Jonathan Kent

Neva Howell has been cast as Martha Kent, aka Ma Kent, in James Gunn’s “Superman,” TheWrap has exclusively learned.

Martha Kent is the wife of Jonathan Kent and adoptive mother of Superman on Earth, also known as Clark Kent. Pruitt Taylor Vince in playing Pa Kent, which TheWrap first reported.

Phyllis Thaxter first played Martha Kent in the 1978 film “Superman,” followed by Eva Marie Saint in 2006’s “Superman Returns” and Diane Lane in 2013’s “Man of Steel.”

“Superman” is the first DC Studios film, which is part of “Chapter One: Gods and Monsters” of the relaunch of the new DC Universe. The film is currently in production down in Atlanta.

The “Superman” cast features Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor and newcomer David Corenswet as the new Man of Steel. Other cast members include Rachel Brosnahan as Lois LaneNathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister TerrificMaría Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho. Additionally, Skyler Gisondo joined the cast as Jimmy Olsen and Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher. Wendell Pierce recently joined the cast as Daily Planet Editor-in-Chief Perry White.

Neva Howell is an actress based in the Chattanooga, Tennessee, area whose recent credits include “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Long Haul,” Steven Soderbergh’s “Logan Lucky” and “My Fellow Americans,” to name a few.

“Superman” will be released on July 11, 2025.

Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper, & magazine mentions to his credit. Umberto has been profiled in such publications as The Washington Post, Variety and Grantland.

