James Gunn’s “Superman” has cast veteran character actor Pruitt Taylor Vince as Jonathan Kent aka Pa Kent, TheWrap has learned exclusively.

Johnathan Kent is Superman’s adopted father who finds the superhero when he first arrived on Earth as an infant in a Kryptonian space ship in the fields of Kansas. The role was previously played by Kevin Costner in the 2013’s “Man of Steel,” and Glenn Ford in 1978’s “Superman.”

“Superman” is the inaugural DC Studios film which is currently in production, which is part of “Chapter One: Gods and Monsters” of the relaunch of the new DC Universe.

The “Superman” cast features Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor and newcomers like David Corenswet as the new Man of Steel. Other cast include Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho. Addtionally, Skyler Gisondo joined the cast as Jimmy Olsen and Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher. Wendell Pierce recently joined the cast as Daily Planet Editor in Chief Perry White.

Taylor Vince can next be seen starring as a series regular in the Apple TV+ series “Lady in the Lake,” opposite Natalie Portman, which will release this summer. Other television work includes recurring in Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” Marvel’s “Agents of SHIELD,” NBC’s “Heroes Reborn,” True Blood, “The Walking Dead,” “The Mentalist,” and “Murder One,” (for which he won an Emmy).

On the film side, Taylor Vince has held prominent roles in Netflix’s “Birdbox” opposite Sandra Bullock and “The Life and Death of John Gotti” opposite John Travolta.

Pruitt Taylor Vince is repped by The Burstein Company and Greene Talent.

“Superman” will be released on July 11,2025.