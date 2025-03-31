Shailene Woodley Joins ‘Paradise’ Season 2 on Hulu

Shailene Woodley is joining the cast of “Paradise” Season 2, TheWrap has learned. Little is known about her upcoming part other than it will be a major recurring role.

From Dan Fogelman and 20th Television, the political thriller became a hit for Hulu. Starring Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Nicholson and James Marsden, the series follows a Secret Service agent who is desperate to discover the truth after the President of the United States is found murdered. The Hulu series was most notable for its premiere, which revealed its big twist: The present timeline actually takes place in a city-sized underground bunker after a mysterious doomsday event.

The ABC premiere of “Paradise” drew 1.4 million viewers, and the series’ premiere debuted on Hulu’s Top 15 Today, a daily list of the platform’s most-watched titles. It then remained on the list throughout all eight episodes of its Season 1 run. The finale then brought in 6.3 million views globally during its first seven days, and the series reached 17.6 million global views since its premiere on Jan. 26, marking a 151% increase from when the drama first reported viewership data. The series was renewed for a Season 2 before its first season concluded.

In addition to Brown, Nicholson and Marsden, the series’ cast includes Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin and Percy Daggs IV. Both Fogelman and Brown executive produce “Paradise.” Other EPs for the series include John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, John Hoberg, Jess Rosenthal and Steve Beers.