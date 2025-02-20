‘Paradise’ Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu

There will be more “Paradise” coming to Hulu.

The Sterling K. Brown-led series has been renewed for a second season at Hulu, the streamer announced Thursday. The news comes less than a month after “Paradise” launched its first three episodes in late January, with the series currently rolling out new episodes weekly.

“Paradise,” which marks Dan Fogelman’s next series after “This Is Us,” reunites Fogelman with Brown (“This is Us,” “American Fiction”), who stars as Agent Xavier Collins, whose life is turned upside down when President Cal Bradford (James Marsden) is found dead.

Brown and Marsden star in “Paradise” alongside Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin and Percy Daggs IV.

The first three episodes of “Paradise” debuted to 7 million views in its first week across Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally, with viewership expected to grow throughout the Season 1 rollout. The penultimate episode is scheduled to drop on Feb. 25 and the Season 1 finale will drop on March 4.

After the Season 1 finale drops on Hulu, ABC will air the first season beginning April 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The first episode of “Paradise” involves a dystopian twist that reframes the murder mystery to a larger government conspiracy in reaction to worsening impacts of climate change, which Fogelman clarified isn’t intended to “educate” audiences, instead touching on real-life issues.

“There’s a long history of projects that tread in government conspiracies and apocalyptic language, but all the research shows this is our most present … catastrophe waiting to happen, however it might happen,” Fogelman said. “The situation we present here, ultimately, is not probably on the forefront of what could befall the world. But hopefully, it just keeps in the ether something that needs to be out in front.”

Fogelman and Brown executive produce “Paradise” alongside John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, John Hoberg, Jess Rosenthal and Steve Beers.