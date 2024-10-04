‘Lanterns’ Taps James Hawes to Direct First 2 Episodes

DC Studios and HBO’s “Lanterns” has found a director.

James Hawes, who’s directed episodes for TV series like “Slow Horses,” “Black Mirror” and “Snowpiercer,” is set to direct the first two episodes of the drama series based on the DC comic, “Green Lantern.”

“Lanterns,” which was given a straight-to-series order in June, follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan as the two intergalactic cops are drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery to investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Kyle Chandler, who is best known for his Emmy-winning signature role on “Friday Night Lights,” will star as Hal Jordan. The search for Stewart has also been narrowed down, with “Rebel Ridge” star Aaron Pierre and “The Piano Lesson” actor Stephan James in the running and screen testing, per an insider with knowledge of the project.

Chris Mundy (“True Detective: Night Country,” “Ozark”) will be showrunner, and he’s set to co-write the series with fellow executive producers Damon Lindelof (“Watchmen,” “The Leftovers”) and Tom King (“Mister Miracle,” “Supergirl”). Hawes will also serve as an EP.

The series is produced in association with Warner Bros. Television. Hawes is represented by CAA, 42, and ID.

A previous iteration of a “Green Lantern” TV series was in the works before James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC. That version was created by Greg Berlanti and had Finn Wittrock lined up for a starring role.

News of Hawes’ attachment was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.