‘Lanterns’ Taps James Hawes to Direct First 2 Episodes

The DC Studios and HBO drama series will follow Hal Jordan and new recruit John Stewart as they investigate a murder in the American heartland

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 30: James Hawes attends a photocall for "One Life", which is released in UK cinemas on 1st January 2024, at The Rosewood Hotel on November 30, 2023 in London, England. “One Life” is released in UK cinemas on 1st January 2024. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros)
and

DC Studios and HBO’s “Lanterns” has found a director.

James Hawes, who’s directed episodes for TV series like “Slow Horses,” “Black Mirror” and “Snowpiercer,” is set to direct the first two episodes of the drama series based on the DC comic, “Green Lantern.”

“Lanterns,” which was given a straight-to-series order in June, follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan as the two intergalactic cops are drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery to investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Kyle Chandler, who is best known for his Emmy-winning signature role on “Friday Night Lights,” will star as Hal Jordan. The search for Stewart has also been narrowed down, with “Rebel Ridge” star Aaron Pierre and “The Piano Lesson” actor Stephan James in the running and screen testing, per an insider with knowledge of the project.

lanterns-john-stewart-hal-jordan-dc-studios
Chris Mundy (“True Detective: Night Country,” “Ozark”) will be showrunner, and he’s set to co-write the series with fellow executive producers Damon Lindelof (“Watchmen,” “The Leftovers”) and Tom King (“Mister Miracle,” “Supergirl”). Hawes will also serve as an EP.

The series is produced in association with Warner Bros. Television. Hawes is represented by CAA, 42, and ID. 

previous iteration of a “Green Lantern” TV series was in the works before James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC. That version was created by Greg Berlanti and had Finn Wittrock lined up for a starring role.

News of Hawes’ attachment was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Kyle Chandler as Green Lanterns
Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper, & magazine mentions to his credit. Umberto has been profiled in such publications as The Washington Post, Variety and Grantland.

