Kyle Chandler in Talks to Star in ‘Lanterns’ Series at HBO

Emmy winning actor Kyle Chandler is in talks to headline the “Lanterns” series at HBO.

Chandler would play Hal Jordan in the DC adaptation. Josh Brolin was previously eyed for the role.

“Lanterns,” which is produced in association with Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios, has received a straight-t0-series order from the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned network, HBO announced Tuesday.

Chris Mundy (“True Detective: Night Country,” “Ozark”) will be showrunner, and he’s set to cowrite the series with fellow executive producers Damon Lindelof (“Watchmen,” “The Leftovers”) and Tom King (“Mister Miracle,” “Supergirl”).

The official logline for “Lanterns” reads: “The series follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.”

“We’re thrilled to bring this seminal DC title to HBO with Chris, Damon and Tom at the helm,” DC Studios co-chairmen and co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran said in a joint statement. “John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC’s most compelling characters, and ‘Lanterns’ brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we’re launching next summer with ‘Superman.’”

Chandler, best known for his signature role on “Friday Night Lights,” for which he won an Emmy, will next be seen in “Back In Action” and “Anniversary.”

Kyle Chandler is repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Deadline first reported the news.