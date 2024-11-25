Dwayne Johnson Encourages Singing in Theaters Ahead of ‘Moana 2’ Opening: ‘Especially if You Love Music’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson encourages folks heading out to watch “Moana 2” this week to sing their hearts out in the theaters if they feel like it.

“Sing! You’ve paid your hard earned money for a ticket, and you’ve gone into a musical and you’re into it. Sing,” Johnson told BBC during his attendance at the United Kingdom premiere of the film on Saturday. “Especially if you love music, that’s the fun part.”

The actor, who plays the character Maui in the flick, hit the red carpet alongside its star Auli’i Cravalho, who also reprised her role as Moana. The conversation around proper movie theater etiquette sparked up after the release of movie musical “Wicked” on Friday. In this second chapter of “Moana,” the young princess travels back into the seas after unexpectedly being called on by her ancestors.

Cravalho shared that she never knew the type of impact her character would make before signing on for the first film.

“I knew it would change my life, but it seems to have also changed many other people’s lives as well,” she said.”So sometimes when I meet kids who are at that really special age, I feel like Santa, where they look at me and say, ‘You’re Moana!’ And they believe it! And it warms my heart.”

“Moana 2” stars Johnson, Cravalho, Nicole Scherzinger, Alan Tudyk, Rose Matafeo, Temuera Morrison and Rachel House, among others.



