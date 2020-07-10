‘Monster Hunter’ Video Game Adaptation With Milla Jovovich Moves Back to April 2021

July 10, 2020
“Monster Hunter,” a Paul W.S. Anderson film based on the Capcom video game franchise and starring Milla Jovovich, has had its release pushed back by Sony and Screen Gems to April 2021.

“Monster Hunter” was meant to open Sept. 4, 2020, but will now hit theaters on April 23, 2021. The film now opens the same day as Edgar Wright’s “Last Night in Soho.”

Jovovich reunites with her “Resident Evil” director Anderson in “Monster Hunter” and stars with Tony Jaa, T.I. and Ron Perlman.

In the film, Jovovich plays Artemis, a lieutenant who, along with her loyal soldiers, is forced to fight for survival when they are dropped onto a dangerous new world crawling with massive monsters with incredible powers.

The game franchise dates back to 2004 with the original “Monster Hunter” on the PlayStation 2. In it, players are required to hunt, slay and research monsters around the world and protect nearby villages from attack, all the while upgrading their armor and resources in order to take down increasingly more powerful monsters.

The game has had four more main sequels — including most recently “Monster Hunter: World” released in 2018 on the PS4 and the Xbox One — and the franchise has been spun off in numerous different forms.

Anderson wrote and directed the film, his first feature since concluding the long-running “Resident Evil” franchise with “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” in 2016. He’s also behind the first “Mortal Kombat” video game adaptation from 1995.

Anderson recently boasted about the CGI achievement of the film, saying that the monsters in “Monster Hunter” are more impressive than the dinosaurs seen in the new “Jurassic World” movies, even referring to “Monster Hunter” as “‘Lawrence of Arabia’…but with monsters.”

“All our monsters are 50-60 feet tall. They’re really amazing. We’re building them in even more detail than the dinosaurs of ‘Jurassic World,'” Anderson said in the August issue of Empire Magazine (via SyFy). “And they look even better, because we shot on real locations in South Africa and Namibia, which gives the animators something to really match into: real wind, real dust, real sun-flare. The monsters are the only CG thing in there.”

