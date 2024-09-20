Here Are All the Songs in ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” debuted Friday and is quickly becoming Netflix and Ryan Murphy’s latest hit.

The limited series marks the new installment of Murphy’s “Monster” franchise with the streamer, following the massive success of “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” starring Evan Peters. Ian Brennan partnered with the mega-producer once more to bring the Menendez brothers’ story to screen, from their traumatic upbringing to the notorious night they murdered their parents, José and Kitty Menendez.

The limited series seeks to discover who the real monsters in the high-profile murder trial were. The Menendez brothers captivated America, as their televised Court TV trial is one of the first of its kind. The two boys killed their parents on Aug. 20, 1989, at only 18 and 21 years old. Their counsel called it self defense, but both were convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after two trials.

Helping propel the story along is a period-specific soundtrack featuring the likes of Vanilla Ice and, in a show of irony from Murphy, the embattled brotherly duo of Milli Vanilli.

If you’re looking for a handy rundown of the complete “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” song list, here’s a guide to all the songs in the new series.

Episode 1, “Blame It on the Rain”

“Songbird” by Kenny G

“Girl You Know It’s True” by Milli Vanilli

“Girl I’m Gonna Miss You” by Milli Vanilli

“Blame It on the Rain” by Milli Vanilli

Episode 2, “Spree”

“Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice

Episode 3, “Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?”

“Dirty Cash (Money Talks)” by The Adventures of Stevie V

“The Power” by Snap!

Episode 6, “Don’t Dream It’s Over”

“Santa Baby” by Eartha Kit

“Don’t Dream It’s Over” by Crowded House

Episode 8, “Seismic Shifts”

“Juice” by Future

“Satanz Bible” by Masta Maudz

Episode 9, “Hang Men”

“Girl I’m Gonna Miss You” by Milli Vanilli

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” is streaming now in its entirety on Netflix.