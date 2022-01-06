While the first early looks at Roland Emmerich’s “Moonfall” played up the more conspiracy-driven elements and drama of the story, the new trailer — released on Thursday — leans into the wild and silly premise of alien forces knocking the moon out of orbit until it’s set to collide with the Earth.

Complete with Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Bad Moon Rising” scoring the trailer, this look at “Moonfall” is way more fun. We see a car hurtling off enormous space debris surrounding the moon, a giant “gravity wave” caused by the moon forcing their rocket to blast off from underwater and also “Game of Thrones'” John Bradley (Samwell Tarly) being a complete dork.

“What’s the plan?” Halle Berry asks in the trailer. “Save the moon, save the Earth,” Patrick Wilson’s hero character responds. Sounds easy enough.

Emmerich’s “Moonfall” is his follow-up to his war epic “Midway,” which made $127 million worldwide at the box office. He’s back in the director’s chair and also co-wrote the script with Harald Klaser and Spenser Cohen, which is the story of how a former astronaut, a NASA executive and a conspiracy theorist are mankind’s only hope to be saved from total destruction.

Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak and Donald Sutherland also star in “Moonfall.” Lionsgate is releasing it in theaters Feb. 4.

Check out the new trailer above.