Country singer Morgan Wallen has had his recording contract suspended “indefinitely” after being caught on camera using a racial slur, Big Loud Records said in a statement on Wednesday.

“In the wake of recent events, Big Loud Records has made the decision to suspend Morgan Wallen’s contract indefinitely,” the company said. “Republic Records fully supports Big Loud’s decision and agrees such behavior will not be tolerated.”

No further details were provided.

The video, published by TMZ, was taken over the weekend by one of Wallen’s neighbors and appears to show Wallen loudly hurling profanities and the racial epithet in the street outside his home. The country singer and several friends had apparently been out in Nashville partying and arrived at his house around midnight.

In response to the video, Wallen was also scrubbed from CMT’s platforms, with the company saying that the former “The Voice” contestant’s actions “are in direct opposition to our core values that celebrate diversity, equity & inclusion.”

Wallen issued a statement of apology for the video, calling his use of the slur “unacceptable and inappropriate.”

“I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever,” he said. “I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

Wallen previously came under fire for his actions amid the pandemic. The performer was set to be the musical guest for the Oct. 10 episode of “Saturday Night Live” but was kicked off the show after being seen on social media partying in Alabama in violation of the show’s COVID-19 safety protocols.