“Morning Joe” threw cold water on projections that Joe Biden could win some swing states by double digits Monday, urging Democrats against “drinking the Kool-Aid.”

“I’m sorry. I look at these polls that say double digits in Wisconsin and Michigan and I don’t mean to be Dr. Doom but these aren’t going to be double-digit races,” said host Joe Scarborough, a former GOP representative from Florida.

He did concede that the Democratic presidential nominee could beat Republican incumbent President Donald Trump by five or so points.

“You look at some of these polls and it’s almost like they’re paid for by the Republican National Committee,” he said. “It’s 2016 all over again. I know the pollsters are independent; I’m just saying any Democrat that believes Joe Biden is up by 11 or 12 points, man, you’re drinking the Kool-Aid. These races are still close.”

The show’s co-hosts reviewed the latest polling that shows Biden doing well in swing states even as he and Trump both head to do final campaign stops within them in the final hours of the race.

Willie Geist said of the polling, “The president will be in Michigan. He’s still fighting for these states but you look at some of these spreads in Michigan and Wisconsin and they’re beginning to look like reaches for him.”

“They are reaches for him,” agreed Scarborough, who maintained that they’re not double-digit reaches.

Watch above via MSNBC.