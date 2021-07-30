‘Morning Joe’ Hits House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy for Mask ‘Stunt': ‘Dumbest Man in Washington’ (Video)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy earned the ire of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” hosts Friday morning after pulling a mask “stunt.”

Responding to McCarthy’s recent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Capitol mask mandate, host Joe Scarborough mused, “Do we really want to listen to this? Do we seriously, like… the dumbest man in Washington. I don’t know if he is or not. I don’t know if he just plays dumb on TV or he’s actually dumb, but the question is: How many of those House Republicans are vaccinated? How many members of the House are vaccinated? Because I know most of the Democrats are. We have been hearing that there are Republicans who are still not vaccinated. How many of those House Republicans that you saw right there are flying back to districts that are still hot with infections?”

McCarthy spoke out during a press conference this week, arguing against the reinstated mask mandate at his workplace. He was surrounded by other Republicans who, Scarborough pointed out, likely represent “red hot districts.”

“You just gotta ask: Why aren’t they following the example of Gov. Kay Ivey? Why aren’t they following the example of [Senate Minority Leader] Mitch McConnell who’s actually spending campaign money to get the message out in his district?” he asked.

“Mitch McConnell wears a mask!” interjected co-host Mika Brzezinski.

The two discussed that mask-wearing and other methods of fighting COVID-19 infections are not political and shouldn’t be treated like they are.

