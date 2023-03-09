‘Morning Joe’ Slams McCarthy Over GOP-Led Probe of Jan. 6 Committee: ‘Cowardice Comes at a Horrific Price’ (Video) 

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough railed against House speaker Kevin McCarthy Thursday following news that a Republican-led subcommittee plans to launch an investigation into the Democrat-led Jan. 6 committee.

The Jan. 6 Committee, which was tasked with investigating the attack on the Capitol that unfolded in response to the results of the 2020 election, expired when Democrats lost control of the House following the midterm elections in November. The probe into that committee, which will be led by Georgia Republican Congressman Barry Loudermilk, is set to look into whether key information about the insurrection was left out from Democrats’ high profile investigation. The subcommittee has also launched an online portal to collect tips from the public.

Loudermilk has previously been accused of giving private tours of the Capitol in the days leading up to the events of Jan. 6. One of the men who was seen taking photos on Loudermilk’s tour allegedly posted photos online from inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, threatening lawmakers like Chuck Schumer and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Loudermilk has denied any wrongdoing or that the tour was used to inspect the Capitol ahead of the attack.

“You take this all the way to the top, you’ve got Kevin McCarthy who, of course, released this security footage that everyone is talking about right now, who was screaming at Donald Trump at the top of his lungs on January 6 saying ‘You’re responsible for it’,” Scarborough said. “It was Kevin McCarthy who attacked Donald Trump on the floor, saying he was responsible for those riots, who is now, of course, backing down again for the same reason that all these other things are happening. It all comes down to cowardice. In this case, cowardice comes at a horrific price to the American people.”

Scarborough also responded to a report that Marjorie Taylor Green is leading a group of House GOP members on a trip to visit those who were jailed for partaking in the Jan. 6 attack.

“They’re idiots who are not doing what’s in the best interest of their party, not in the best interest of democracy, not in the best interest of this country. But it is extraordinary every day, we see one example after another example after another example of these people out of control and doing things that are hurting their own party, doing things that are hurting the conservative cause, doing things that hurt the country,” he said. “They tried this with the Durham investigation. It blew up in his face, this guy was humiliated. And now they’re doing it again, they’re investigating the investigators. It is a clown show and you have to wonder what Republicans who actually want to win elections in 2024 are thinking.”

He contineud: “You can’t be on the side of rioters, you can’t be on the side of mobs that want to overturn a peaceful election, you can’t be on the side of insurrectionists and yet they are.”

Watch the full “Morning Joe” segment in the video above.