After new texts from Tucker Carlson were revealed this week, in which he admitted he hates twice-impeached former president Donald Trump “passionately,” Jimmy Fallon is actually defending the “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host. According to Fallon, most friend groups bash at least one member in private.

On Tuesday, new court filings from Dominion Voting Systems were made public as part of their ongoing $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News. In the filings, it was revealed that Carlson sent texts to an unknown coworker saying, “We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can’t wait.” He then sent a second message that said, “I hate him passionately.”

While many have since criticized Carlson for having such a different opinion of Trump on-air, Fallon argued that this isn’t all that surprising.

“To be fair, I feel like every friend group has a second group text for that one person they secretly hate,” Fallon joked.

While Fox News has not addressed these specific messages from Carlson directly, they have said that many of the messages revealed from their hosts, as well as their CEO Rupert Murdoch, are being taken out of context.

“Thanks to today’s filings, Dominion has been caught red handed using more distortions and misinformation in their PR campaign to smear FOX News and trample on free speech and freedom of the press,” Fox said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We already know they will say and do anything to try to win this case, but to twist and even misattribute quotes to the highest levels of our company is truly beyond the pale.”

You can watch Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.