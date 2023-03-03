The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) began on Wednesday, but this year, top Republicans including Ron DeSantis won’t be in attendance. Donald Trump is among the attendees, however, and Jimmy Fallon is pretty sure he knows how the twice-impeached former president spent his first day at the event.

In a post to Truth Social on Thursday, Trump took a stab at explaining why people like DeSantis won’t be present, though Trump didn’t name any names. “The only reason certain ‘candidates’ won’t be going to CPAC is because the crowds have no interest in anything they have to say. They’ve heard it all before, and don’t want to hear it again,” he wrote.

Naturally, during his monologue on Thursday night, Jimmy Fallon took the opportunity to point out the irony of that statement, considering Trump has been touting the same lies over and over again since losing his bid for re-election in 2020.

“Trump was like ‘You can’t repeat yourself. That’s why my campaign slogan is Make America Great Again, Again (Again),'” Fallon mocked. “Don’t repeat yourself. Don’t do it.”

The “Tonight Show” host then ventured that Trump is probably thrilled to be one of the only major GOP figures attending the event this year.

“Actually, Trump’s excited to be there,” Fallon joked. “He actually spent all day in the lobby signing copies of his classified documents. Yeah, it was cool.”

You can watch Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.