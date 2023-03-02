Jimmy Fallon is pretty sure that former vice president Mike Pence won’t be at CPAC this year — mostly just because of the name of the venue where it’s being held.

During his monologue on Wednesday night, Fallon first commemorated the start of CPAC, which stands for Conservative Political Action Conference, by breaking down what it actually is — at least for those who aren’t conservative.

“It’s basically Coachella for people who post on Facebook in all caps,” Fallon joked.

The “Tonight Show” host also noted that he had heard that several top Republicans who are usually staples at the conference, including Florida governor Ron DeSantis and Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, won’t be attending this year. And he figures Mike Pence won’t either.

“It’s being held in D.C. at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center,” Fallon explained, with a knowing look to the audience. “Now we know Mike Pence won’t be there either, I don’t think.”

Fallon was, of course, making a dig at Pence’s track record on LGBTQIA rights, dating as far back as 2000, when he said during his congressional campaign that “Congress should oppose any effort to put gay and lesbian relationships on an equal legal status with heterosexual marriage.”

The “Tonight Show” host then took a stab at what the actual CPAC schedule might look like, guessing that QAnon conspiracy theorists would definitely be involved.

“This is nice, after each speech there will be a QAnon — uh, sorry, a Q&A!” Fallon joked. “Q&A. After — there will be a Q&A.”

You can watch Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.