Jimmy Fallon celebrated his ninth anniversary as the host of “The Tonight Show” during his monologue on Friday night and, in true Fallon, managed to get in a dig or two at easy targets, including Leonardo DiCaprio.

A lot has changed since Fallon debuted on “The Tonight Show” in 2014. He showed pictures of himself, his announcer, Steve Higgins, and Tariq Trotter of ‘The Roots’ band – showing how they’ve evolved over the years. But that sentimentality flew out the window when the comedian poked fun at DiCaprio for his preference for dating women much younger than himself.

“Nine years — that means the show is officially halfway to dating Leonardo DiCaprio,” Fallon joked.

The audience loved that one and burst into laughter mixed in with a whole lot of “ooooohs.” Higgins egged Fallon on and said, “Oh, no you didn’t.” Fallon tried his best not to laugh as Higgins continued and said, “Oh, C’mon. C’mon.”

Fallon also joked about this milestone for his show, including one of his most memorable moments with Nicole Kidman.

“That’s right, nine years, 1800 episodes and one really awkward conversation with Nicole Kidman,” Fallon said.

For those who might not remember, in January 2015, Fallon and Kidman walked down memory lane about the first time they met. She admitted during the interview that she crushed on Fallon and that their mutual friend introduced them. He was, apparently, clueless to the fact that she liked him until she revealed it during that “TS” appearance. They were both so rattled and embarrassed by her admission that it wasn’t easy making it through that interview.

“Our show premiered during the 2014 Winter Olympics,” he went on to say. “That’s how long it’s been — we started way back when there was still winter.”

To watch Fallon’s entire monologue, click the video above.