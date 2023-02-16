Fallon Nearly Says Same Joke Twice After Losing Place on Prompter: ‘I Should’ve Came to Rehearsal’ (Video)

Jimmy Fallon very nearly made the same joke twice in a row on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” after he lost his place on the teleprompter and began the punchline over again.

The moment came during his monologue, as Fallon was poking fun at President Biden for ordering takeout from a local French restaurant for Valentine’s Day. The “Tonight Show” host was flabbergasted by the move, saying, “He has Air Force One — he literally could’ve flown Jill to France!”

He also joked that Biden eats dinner so early, it couldn’t have actually been that hard to get a table if he wanted to. But, Fallon took most delight in imagining a food delivery person attempting to get to the White House.

“It’s not often you see an Uber Eats guy with the Secret Service motorcade,” Fallon joked. “It’s like, ‘I accidentally went to Pennsylvania Street, I didn’t know if 1200 Pennsylvania Street was the place but…'”

Fallon then continued, “The delivery guy called him like, ‘Sorry I –‘” but cut himself off as he realized he was about to repeat the same punchline.

“Oh sorry, that was the joke I just did. Oops!” he said with a laugh. “I should’ve came to rehearsal!”

Naturally, the “Tonight Show” host laughed it off and moved right along after that.

You can watch the full moment from Fallon’s monologue in the video above.