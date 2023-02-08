If Matthew McConaughey really is headed for the ranches of the “Yellowstone” universe, Jimmy Fallon is pretty sure he knows what that spinoff will be called. And yes, it’s a weed joke.

During his monologue on Tuesday night, Fallon cited recent reports that McConaughey could be getting his own show in the Taylor Sheridan franchise, amid the possibility of current “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner’s exit to focus on his new film.

“Yeah, they already have a title for it,” Fallon joked. “It’s going to be called ‘Yellowstoned.'”

Of course, it remains unclear if McConaughey is actually in talks to get his own spinoff series.

According to a Paramount spokesperson, “Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”

Reps for McConaughey did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on the situation.

That being said, Fallon joked that “Yellowstoned” is actually a “genius” idea. “That’s a good idea. I’d watch that,” he said.

At this point, Costner’s exit from the franchise has not been confirmed. According to the same spokesperson, “We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of ‘Yellowstone’ and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come.”

You can watch Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.